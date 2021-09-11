A statement released by the company on social media said: “Due to significant increase in the number of driving staff having to self-isolate in the North East we are facing operational difficulties and service levels may be affected.

"Please remember to plan ahead to minimise disruption to your journey. Stay connected by visiting our website, Twitter page, or downloading the Stagecoach app, and receive live information throughout the day.”

Passengers using Stagecoach buses this weekend have been warned about possible disruption to services due to an increasing number of drivers having to self-isolate.

The company has also thanked passengers for doing their bit to reduce the spread of the virus.

A social media tweet said: “We want to say a huge thanks to our customers who are continuing to think of others by wearing a face covering when travelling.”

Stagecoach provide bus services connecting customers in Newcastle, South Shields, Sunderland, Hartlepool and Teesside.

