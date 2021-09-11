Passengers warned of disruption to bus services as increasing number of Stagecoach North East drivers have to self-isolate

Passengers using Stagecoach buses this weekend have been warned of possible disruption to services with an increasing number of drivers having to self-isolate due to the impact of Covid.

By Neil Fatkin
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 11:40 am

A statement released by the company on social media said: “Due to significant increase in the number of driving staff having to self-isolate in the North East we are facing operational difficulties and service levels may be affected.

"Please remember to plan ahead to minimise disruption to your journey. Stay connected by visiting our website, Twitter page, or downloading the Stagecoach app, and receive live information throughout the day.”

Read More

Read More
Four more new Metro trains ordered as part of major investment

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Passengers using Stagecoach buses this weekend have been warned about possible disruption to services due to an increasing number of drivers having to self-isolate.

The company has also thanked passengers for doing their bit to reduce the spread of the virus.

A social media tweet said: “We want to say a huge thanks to our customers who are continuing to think of others by wearing a face covering when travelling.”

SEE ALSO: Resurfacing beginning next week to bring smoother journeys on the A19

Stagecoach provide bus services connecting customers in Newcastle, South Shields, Sunderland, Hartlepool and Teesside.

A message from the editor:

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.