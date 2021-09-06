Overnight resurfacing will bring smoother, safer journeys for road users

Road users on the A19 in County Durham will benefit from smoother journeys as resurfacing starts from Monday, 13 September.

National Highways, formerly Highways England, will carry out the work on the southbound carriageway between Murton and Seaton.

National Highways Project Manager Michael Morgan said:

“This essential maintenance will ensure the continued provision of a safe, smooth surface on this busy section of the A19. The work is weather dependent but all being well we aim to complete it in three weeks. We’ll be doing it overnight to minimise disruption but we advise road users to allow extra time for their journeys and thank them for their patience.”

The southbound carriageway will be closed overnight between the B1404 Seaton Lane interchange and the A182 at Cold Hesledon from 8pm to 6am, Sundays to Fridays, with no work taking place on Saturday nights. Clearly signed diversions will be in place.

During the day a 50mph speed limit will be in place for the safety of road users as they will be travelling on a temporary road surface.

National Highways is the wholly government-owned company responsible for modernising, maintaining and operating England’s motorways and major A roads.

Real-time traffic information for England’s motorways and major A roads is available via its website https://trafficengland.com

To keep up to date with road improvements across the region visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/our-work/yorkshire-and-north-east/ or follow @HighwaysNEAST on Twitter.