One injured in three-vehicle crash that brought A19 to a 'standstill'

Motorists faced delays on the A19 today after a collision on the road.

Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway of the A19 in Sunderland following the incident, which was reported at around 8.30am on Saturday.

Two lanes were closed in the area, with vehicles stuck stationary for a period of time. The collision involved three vehicles.

Read more: Lane closed on A1M after crash causes 'severe' damage to central reservation

A witness told the Echo that traffic was at a "standstill" heading southbound, and that emergency services were on the scene.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said that one patient was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital with minor injuries. Further details are not known.

Highways England also attended and warned the public to "take care" in the weather.

Met Office forecasters have issued a Yellow weather warning covering most of the North East, with a possibility of "rain, sleet and snow".

A Tweet posted to their account said: "A19 southbound between A1231 and A183 Sunderland - @NPRoadPolicing on scene with a collision.

"Our crews are on their way to assist. 2 lanes closed at present and delays building. Please take care in the area."