Lane closed on A1M after crash causes 'severe' damage to central reservation

Drivers are being warned of a lane closure on the A1M following a collision.

Highways England confirmed on Saturday shortly before 8.30am that lane three of the road was closed in both directions due to a collision.

The incident caused "severe" damage to the central reservation barrier, they said, with traffic officers attending the scene.

The agency also reminded motorists of "adverse" weather affecting the area.

A Yellow weather warning for the North East is currently in force until 9pm on Saturday, warning of "rain, sleet and snow".



A message on Highways England Twitter account said: "A1M at J64 Washington - Lane 3 closure in place on both carriageways due to a collision which has resulted in severe central reservation barrier damage. #TrafficOfficers on scene and barrier crews on their way. Adverse weather still affecting the area."