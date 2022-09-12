A total of 60,000 runners took on the challenge on Sunday, September 11 which acted as a celebration of the monarch’s life and service, with a poignant moment of silence taking place before the runners set off.

While a number of events were cancelled in the wake of her death, the Great Run Company confirmed that the famous race would go ahead as planned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The people of South Tyneside were out in force on Sunday to welcome the world-famous race home again.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro were on hand on run day – the busiest of the year for the operator – with additional services to help runners get to the start line in Newcastle and then home afterwards.

The company said there were no ‘major issues or delays’ as thousands of people used the Metro, the Shields Ferry and bus network on Sunday.

Nexus say they were “proud to support” the Great North Run.

Crowd control was in place in South Shields on Sunday.

A spokesperson said: “We were proud to support the Great North Run on Sunday. It’s a huge community event which raises millions of pounds for charities in our region and across the UK.

“The Great Run Company, after consulting with local authorities and the Government, as well as agencies like Nexus, felt it was appropriate for the event to ahead.“We welcomed thousands of runners and spectators to Metro, the Shields Ferry and bus network on Sunday. It was an excellent day, with fitting tributes to Her Majesty The Queen.

“All of the extra Metro and Ferry services that we had in place operated as planned and there were no major issues or delays. It was great for our staff to share in this celebration of community spirit, charity and togetherness, which are the cornerstones of the Great North Run.”

Nexus say the day ran without any major issues or delays.