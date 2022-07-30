'Multi-vehicle' collision reported on A1(M) as motorists face delays and miles of congestion

Durham Constabulary confirmed its attendance at an incident between Junctions 61 and 62 of the A1(M) northbound in Durham.
Lane 2 of the road was reported to be closed at around 1.10pm on Saturday, July 30 while police and National Highways Traffic Officers responded to the collision.
The lane was then reopened around 15 minutes later.
At shortly before 1.30pm on Saturday, the National Highways Agency advised that there were around three miles of congestion. Motorists were also told to expect delays of 20 minutes to their travel time.
A statement on the Durham Constabulary Facebook page on Saturday afternoon said: “Officers are currently dealing with a collision on the northbound carriageway of the A1(M) just north of Junction 61 (Bowburn).
"Please avoid the area and find an alternative route where possible. There are not believed to be any serious injuries at this time.”
In a further update at around 1.50pm, Highways confirmed via Twitter that all lanes had reopened, with two miles of congestion and 15-minute delays.