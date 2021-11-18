Metro services resume between Sunderland and South Hylton in both directions
Tyne and Wear metro services have resumed between Sunderland and South Hylton in both directions following a failed train.
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 8:31 am
Updated
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 9:39 am
Tyne and Wear Metro has announced that services between Sunderland and South Hylton have now resumed following a failed train.
The issue was reported to travel operator Nexus at 8.20am this morning, November 18.
Nexus has apologised for any inconvenience caused.
A Tyne and Wear Metro spokesperson said: “Service has resumed between Park Lane and South Hylton in both directions.
“Trains are not running to timetable in this area.
“We're sorry for any inconvenience caused.”