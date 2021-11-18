Metro services resume between Sunderland and South Hylton in both directions

Tyne and Wear Metro has announced that services between Sunderland and South Hylton have now resumed following a failed train.

The issue was reported to travel operator Nexus at 8.20am this morning, November 18.

Nexus has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

A Tyne and Wear Metro spokesperson said: “Service has resumed between Park Lane and South Hylton in both directions.

“Trains are not running to timetable in this area.

“We're sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

