Metro services resume between Sunderland and South Hylton in both directions

Tyne and Wear metro services have resumed between Sunderland and South Hylton in both directions following a failed train.

By Georgina Cutler
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 8:31 am
Updated Thursday, 18th November 2021, 9:39 am

Tyne and Wear Metro has announced that services between Sunderland and South Hylton have now resumed following a failed train.

The issue was reported to travel operator Nexus at 8.20am this morning, November 18.

Nexus has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

A Tyne and Wear Metro spokesperson said: “Service has resumed between Park Lane and South Hylton in both directions.

“Trains are not running to timetable in this area.

“We're sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Tyne and Wear metro have announced that trains have resumed.

