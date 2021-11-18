Connor Brown's mum Tanya will be switching on the Pallion Christmas lights this year.

His family launched the Connor Brown Trust in his name to educate young people and raise awareness about the dangers of carrying a knife following his death.

Connor’s mum Tanya said: “We are delighted to be turning on the Pallion Christmas lights and I was feeling quite overwhelmed when we were asked, but we are so excited for Friday and it’ll be great for the trust to be able to speak to members of the public and enjoy a festive event.

Parents Simon and Tanya Brown have set up a trust in Connor's name.

"Since we’ve launched the trust, it’s been absolutely incredible and we just want to speak to as many young people as possible and get our message out there.”

Organisers of the Pallion Christmas switch-on say it is set to be the ‘biggest yet’ with singers and dancers from across the region set to perform at the annual festive event on Friday, November 19.

Following the long, difficult months of the global pandemic, organisers say they have planned a ‘free event’ where complimentary hotdogs and popcorn, donated from Morrisons at Seaburn, will be available.

A youngster says hello to some animal friends at Pallion Christmas Lights switch-on in 2019.

The traditional live nativity in the main hall of Pallion Action Group will also be open and local talent will be performing for visitors.

Tanya added: “Christmas has been awful the past few years as we had the court case on the run up to Christmas in 2019 and then Covid last year so we’re really looking forward to some Christmas magic this year.”

Organiser Councillor Karen Noble said: “We asked Tanya to switch on the Christmas lights this year because we felt that it was important to remember those we’ve lost to tragedy and Covid.

"We want to highlight the real meaning of Christmas and remember those that won’t be with us this festive period, this year’s event is to pay tribute and celebrate community spirit while spreading festive cheer.”

Tanya Brown is set to turn on the Pallion Christmas lights. Picture by FRANK REID.

The Christmas event will take place at Pallion Shopping Terrace, St Luke's Terrace from 4.30pm until 7pm.

