Metro line reopens between Park Lane and South Hylton after Storm Arwen repairs

No services have running between Park Lane and South Hylton since the weekend as Network Rail staff worked to get the line back up and running.

The storm had a major impact on the system over the weekend, with trains between North Shields and South Shields suspended from Friday evening until Sunday morning.

The Shields Ferry also resumed its service from 10.15am on Sunday after being called off due to the driving winds.

The service suspension was caused by extensive damage right across Metro’s entire infrastructure, after trees were brought down during the heavy winds and sleet showers.

Bosses said it was some of the worst damage that they had seen in Metro’s 40 years of operations.

Nexus staff worked across the network on overhead lines that were damaged by debris and falling trees throughout the weekend, with several updates posted on Sunday.

Metro services are suspended for the rest of Saturday, November 27 - with a possibility that Sunday could be affected as well.

Services resumed between St James and South Shields at around 4pm on Sunday afternoon, and between South Gosforth and Park Lane at around 6pm.

The service between Airport and South Gosforth did not resume until Monday morning.

In a statement posted to the @My_Metro Twitter this morning, Wednesday, December 1, the service said the entire Sunderland line was now fully open: “Network Rail staff have repaired the overhead line damage. Service will resume between Park Lane and South Hylton this morning as planned.

“Thank you for your patience during this time.”

