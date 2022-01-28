The incident on Friday afternoon caused major delays in the area.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At 2.25pm today (Friday January 28) we received a report of a jackknifed lorry at the roundabout on the A195, Washington. ”

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Police officers attended at the scene and confirmed there were no reported injuries.

The road reopened at approximately 5.30pm.

A Jackknifed lorry has resulted in the closure of the A195 in Washington.

