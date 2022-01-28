Jackknifed lorry in Washington caused A195 closure

The A195 in Washington was closed in both directions due to jackknifed lorry.

By Neil Fatkin
Friday, 28th January 2022, 4:47 pm
Updated Saturday, 29th January 2022, 9:36 am

The incident on Friday afternoon caused major delays in the area.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At 2.25pm today (Friday January 28) we received a report of a jackknifed lorry at the roundabout on the A195, Washington. ”

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police officers attended at the scene and confirmed there were no reported injuries.

The road reopened at approximately 5.30pm.

Read More

Read More
Free parking at Stadium of Light Metro station extended

A message from the editor:

A Jackknifed lorry has resulted in the closure of the A195 in Washington.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

WashingtonNorthumbria PoliceMotoristsSunderland