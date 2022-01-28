Jackknifed lorry in Washington caused A195 closure
The A195 in Washington was closed in both directions due to jackknifed lorry.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 4:47 pm
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 9:36 am
The incident on Friday afternoon caused major delays in the area.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At 2.25pm today (Friday January 28) we received a report of a jackknifed lorry at the roundabout on the A195, Washington. ”
Motorists were advised to avoid the area.
Police officers attended at the scene and confirmed there were no reported injuries.
The road reopened at approximately 5.30pm.