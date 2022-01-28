Stadium of Light was one of four stations across the network which saw free parking introduced in October in a bid to get people back onto the system on time for the busy Christmas shopping period.

Now operator Nexus has confirmed free use of the park and ride sites is to continue as more people return to the network after the latest covid restrictions came to an end.

The public body, which owns and manages Metro, has extended the offer through to March 31 as it looks to continue building back customer numbers that were hit by the pandemic.

Metro footfall is now 80% of pre-pandemic levels, and with more people heading back to work after the Government withdrew its Plan B covid measures this week, Nexus is giving people more time to take advantage of the offer.

As well as Stadium of Light, travellers will be able to park for free at Four Lane Ends, Callerton Parkway, and Bank Foot.

Nexus Customer Services Director Huw Lewis said: “We hope our free parking offer will encourage people to return to Metro as they return to work in offices in the coming weeks.

“We are extending free parking until then end of March at four major car parks - Four Lane Ends, Callerton Parkway, Bank Foot and Stadium of Light.

“It makes sense to extend our offer as more people start heading back to offices and other places of work after the Government ended its Plan B covid measures in England.

“Park and ride takes all the hassle out of the daily journey to work. It helps to cut congestion, lower emissions and improve air quality, which is vital for the fight against climate change.”

The Kingston Park Metro station park-and-ride, which is owned by Newcastle City Council, is free on Sundays.

Felling and Heworth car parks in Gateshead are not part of the free parking offer, and normal charges will still apply at these locations.

Parking is also free on Sundays at Regent Centre, Hebburn and Four Lane Ends Metro car parks.

Information about car parking on Metro can be found at nexus.org.uk

