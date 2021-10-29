The public body has announced it is introducing free parking at its Stadium of Light station for three months from Monday November 1

The station is one of four sites which will see charges suspended through into the New Year, alongside Four Lane Ends, Callerton Parkway, and Bank Foot, to attract more customers back to the network after lockdown.

Metro customer numbers have recovered to 80% of normal levels, and with more people heading back to offices and the busy Christmas shopping period approaching, Nexus believes the offer will be a inner with travellers.

Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said the operator was pleased with returning customer numbers but keen to encourage even more people to use the system: “Parking will be free for customers at four key Metro park and ride sites from November 1 as we look attract more people back to the network, and play our part in cutting congestion and improving air quality,” he said.

“Around 80,000 people a day are now using Metro and we are the fastest recovering light rail operator in the country, and we are we determined to build on that with this free parking offer, which is aimed at stimulating further demand post lockdown.

“It’s an ideal time to introduce this scheme as more and more people start heading back to offices and the busy Christmas shopping period gets underway.

“Park and ride takes all the hassle out of the daily journey to work. It helps to cut congestion, lower emissions and improve air quality, which is vital for the fight against climate change.”

The Kingston Park Metro station park-and-ride, which is owned by Newcastle City Council, is free on Sundays.

Parking is also free on Sundays at Regent Centre, Hebburn and Four Lane Ends Metro car parks.

Felling and Heworth car parks in Gateshead are not part of the free parking offer, and normal charges will still apply at these locations

Information about car parking on Metro can be found at Guide to parking | nexus.org.uk

