The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) has confirmed more strikes will be held on Saturday, November 5; Monday, November 7; and Wednesday, November 9, in an ongoing row over pay, jobs and conditions.

Although Metro staff are not part of the strike, the shutdown of tracks managed by striking workers will affect services on parts of the network.

How will the strike affect the Metro?

Metro services are due to be hit by more industrial action affecting the network.

Services operating between Pelaw and South Hylton will be affected as this stretch of line is part of the national rail network owned and managed by Network Rail.

If Network Rail does not have enough staff to operate signals, then train services cannot run. Some early morning trains elsewhere on the system will not operate.

How will Metro services be affected between Pelaw and South Hylton?

No Metro services will run between Pelaw and South Hylton and customers travelling in this area will need to find alternative modes of travel.

Will there be ticket acceptance on local bus routes in the affected area?

Replacement buses will not be provided at short notice on strike days, so customers will need to find alternative travel or reschedule their journeys.

There will be ticket acceptance on the following buses:

*Stagecoach: X24, 18/18A, 8, 10/11

*Go North East: 9, 56

*Gateshead Central Taxis: 558

Will Metro services be affected on the days after the strikes?

