As the nation prepares for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, thousands of people from across the UK are making plans to head to the nation’s capital city to be a part of the day.

Grand Central Railway and LNER are running trains between Sunderland and London throughout the weekend in addition to a series of services on the morning of Monday, September 19 from the North East which will allow mourners to get to London in time for the funeral which starts at 11am.

The train services are running two services which will get into London before 10:15am, which should leave time for travellers to join the crowds across the capital.

How can Sunderland residents travel to London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral? Grand Central train times, information and prices

The first of these on the day of the funeral, an LNER service, will leave Sunderland at 5:39am and will get into London Kings Cross at 9:09am. This will call at Durham, Darlington, York and Peterborough before heading into London.

Advance Single tickets for this earlier service are currently available at £76 although this may change depending on demand and accessibility.

The second direct service will also see travellers heading into Kings Cross Station. The Grand Central service is scheduled to leave Sunderland at 6:46am and get into London at 10:14, just over 45 minutes before the funeral is scheduled to begin.

This is the cheapest option for those looking to get direct trains from Sunderland, with one way tickets starting at £59.

A series of other LNER services will be leaving throughout the morning from Newcastle Central Station with the first of these leaving at 4:45am.

Regular Grand Central and LNER services will also be running from the North East on Sunday, September 18 with southbound tickets starting at £57.90 at the time of writing.

A small number of Grand Central services will be heading back to Sunderland from Kings Cross from late afternoon on the day of the funeral and into the night.