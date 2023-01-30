Following days of disruption over the last few weeks and months, rail workers are heading back to the picket line in February with strikes over two days in the opening week of the month announced by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) and Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF).

When are train workers on strike in February?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of writing there are two confirmed dates of industrial action across the month. These will fall on Wednesday, February 1, and Friday, February 3. Both days will see industrial action from the RMT and ASLEF.

February train strikes: When are rail workers striking and how will it impact the North East? (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Will the Tyne and Wear Metro be impacted by the rail strikes?

Much like previous industrial action, the confirmed upcoming strikes will impact the Tyne and Wear Metro. Despite this, the impacted days are only set to hit one part of the system.

This will be between Pelaw and South Hylton, impacting Boldon and Sunderland as the branch is jointly used by Network Rail and the Tyne and Wear Metro with RMT members servicing Network Rail lines.

Why are rail workers striking?

As part of their statement announcing the additional days of strikes the RMT explained that they have been in talks with Network Rail, these talks were the cause of the cancellation of strikes earlier in the Autumn although no deal has been offered from railway bosses. Members are negotiating for an improved offer on jobs, pay and conditions for rail workers.

ASLEF also released a statement about the most recent round of strikes where the union announced they had rejected another proposal which was “not the result of negotiation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which companies will be impacted by February train strikes?