Emergency services called after three-vehicle collision in Farringdon, Sunderland

Emergency services were called to a three-vehicle collision in Aldershot Road in Sunderland.

By Pamela Bilalova
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 9:12am
Police have said no-one is believed to have been seriously injured.
Police have said no-one is believed to have been seriously injured.

The road was briefly closed while the vehicles were recovered.

No serious injuries have been reported.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5.30pm on Friday (January 27), we received a report of a three-vehicle collision on Aldershot Road, Farringdon, Sunderland.

Emergency services attended and no-one is believed to have been seriously injured.

“The road was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles involved and re-opened a short time later.”

