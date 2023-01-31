Emergency services called after three-vehicle collision in Farringdon, Sunderland
Emergency services were called to a three-vehicle collision in Aldershot Road in Sunderland.
The road was briefly closed while the vehicles were recovered.
No serious injuries have been reported.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5.30pm on Friday (January 27), we received a report of a three-vehicle collision on Aldershot Road, Farringdon, Sunderland.
“Emergency services attended and no-one is believed to have been seriously injured.
“The road was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles involved and re-opened a short time later.”