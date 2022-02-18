Sunderland drivers warned to expect disruption as work commences on £5.7m road resurfacing programme
Drivers are being warned of potential disruption next week due to resurfacing work being carried out on stretches of road across the city.
The work is being carried out between Sunday, February 20, and Sunday, February 27, as part of Sunderland City Council’s £5.7 million investment to improve the roads and footpaths across over 200 of the city’s streets.
The first closure will be at Villette Road, in Hendon, and diversions will be in place.
Further works in the coming weeks include the re-surfacing of part of A690 Durham Road, which will see the road partially closed from 8am - 6pm on Sunday, March 20.
The B1291 Thompson Road will also undergo resurfacing on March 28 and will be closed from 9.30am - 3pm.
The council has said the works have been planned to “coincide with periods of reduced traffic on these roads”.
Deputy leader of the city council, Cllr Claire Rowntree, added: "Maintaining roads is a key part of this council’s commitment to improving highways and infrastructure across Sunderland and re-surfacing is an important part of this.
"While these works are necessary, we appreciate that road closures can cause an inconvenience and always carry out resurfacing works during quieter periods where possible.
"I would like to thank drivers and residents for their patience and understanding through the disruption caused by these unavoidable and necessary road closures."
Funding for the works is provided through the council’s Local Transport Plan and Incentive Fund allocation, its capital budget and the Government’s Pothole Fund.
The full re-surfacing programme, including associated road closures, is available on the council’s website at Roads and bridges.