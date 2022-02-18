Sunderland drivers warned to expect disruption as work commences on £5.7m road resurfacing programme

Drivers are being warned of potential disruption next week due to resurfacing work being carried out on stretches of road across the city.

By Neil Fatkin
Friday, 18th February 2022, 5:42 pm

The work is being carried out between Sunday, February 20, and Sunday, February 27, as part of Sunderland City Council’s £5.7 million investment to improve the roads and footpaths across over 200 of the city’s streets.

The first closure will be at Villette Road, in Hendon, and diversions will be in place.

Further works in the coming weeks include the re-surfacing of part of A690 Durham Road, which will see the road partially closed from 8am - 6pm on Sunday, March 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The B1291 Thompson Road will also undergo resurfacing on March 28 and will be closed from 9.30am - 3pm.

Read More

Read More
A19 COLLISION: Female pedestrian dies, police confirm, while driver of car remai...

The council has said the works have been planned to “coincide with periods of reduced traffic on these roads”.

Deputy leader of the city council, Cllr Claire Rowntree, added: "Maintaining roads is a key part of this council’s commitment to improving highways and infrastructure across Sunderland and re-surfacing is an important part of this.

Drivers in Sunderland are being warned to expect disruption as a programme of road resurfacing work begins.

"While these works are necessary, we appreciate that road closures can cause an inconvenience and always carry out resurfacing works during quieter periods where possible.

"I would like to thank drivers and residents for their patience and understanding through the disruption caused by these unavoidable and necessary road closures."

SEE ALSO: New vision unveiled for future of North East rail and Metro - here's how to have your say on plans

Funding for the works is provided through the council’s Local Transport Plan and Incentive Fund allocation, its capital budget and the Government’s Pothole Fund.

Cllr Claire Rowntree has thanked drivers for their patience in advance of the road closures.

The full re-surfacing programme, including associated road closures, is available on the council’s website at Roads and bridges.

A message from the editor:

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

SunderlandSunderland City Council