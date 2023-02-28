News you can trust since 1873
Drivers warned of slow-moving HGVs with 'abnormal loads' passing through Sunderland city centre

Drivers in Sunderland have been advised to leave some extra time for their journeys on Wednesday, March 1, when slow moving heavy goods vehicles will move through the city centre carrying ‘abnormal loads’ of almost 100 feet in length to the Port of Sunderland.

By Tony Gillan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 5:23pm

The six huge lorries will pass through the city centre between 9.30am and 3pm, as crane sections are moved from manufacturer Liebherr in Deptford to the port from where they will be exported.

The loads are up to 30 metres (98ft) long and up to 5.6 metres (18ft) wide. The abnormal loads are to travel under police escorts and, to avoid peak journey times, they are due to start travelling after 9.30am. Their journey is expected to be “finished before 3pm”.

City centre drivers may face delays as the sections are transported along Deptford Terrace, A1231 Silksworth Row, St Mary’s Boulevard, A1018 West Wear Street and High Street East.

Expect scenes like this in Sunderland city centre on Wednesday, March 1.
Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for Dynamic City is Cllr Kevin Johnston.

He said: “While the movement of these cranes may cause some delays on city centre roads, it is impressive to see this example of goods manufactured here in Sunderland moving to the Port of Sunderland as they prepare to be exported.

“The movement has been programmed to cause minimal disruption, and we appreciate road users’ patience while these abnormal loads are transported to the port.”

A similar convoy in July 2022.
Drivers in Sunderland city centre faced an almost identical situation on Monday, January 23, with another six-lorry delivery from Liebherr to the port. It also happened on August 22 last year.

