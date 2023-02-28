Drivers warned of slow-moving HGVs with 'abnormal loads' passing through Sunderland city centre

The six huge lorries will pass through the city centre between 9.30am and 3pm, as crane sections are moved from manufacturer Liebherr in Deptford to the port from where they will be exported.

The loads are up to 30 metres (98ft) long and up to 5.6 metres (18ft) wide. The abnormal loads are to travel under police escorts and, to avoid peak journey times, they are due to start travelling after 9.30am. Their journey is expected to be “finished before 3pm”.

City centre drivers may face delays as the sections are transported along Deptford Terrace, A1231 Silksworth Row, St Mary’s Boulevard, A1018 West Wear Street and High Street East.

Expect scenes like this in Sunderland city centre on Wednesday, March 1.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for Dynamic City is Cllr Kevin Johnston.

He said: “While the movement of these cranes may cause some delays on city centre roads, it is impressive to see this example of goods manufactured here in Sunderland moving to the Port of Sunderland as they prepare to be exported.

“The movement has been programmed to cause minimal disruption, and we appreciate road users’ patience while these abnormal loads are transported to the port.”

A similar convoy in July 2022.