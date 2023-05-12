Drivers warned of delays in Sunderland city centre due to abnormal loads passing through

The five HGVs will be transporting abnormal loads weighing up to 139 tonnes to the Port of Sunderland and traffic jams are expected.

The lorries will pass through the city centre on Monday, May 15 and Wednesday, May 17 as crane sections are moved from manufacturer Liebherr in Deptford to the port to be exported.

The loads are up to 6.1 metres (20ft) wide and weigh up to 139 tonnes. They will travel under police escorts and, to avoid peak journey times, they are due to start travelling after 9.30am and be finished before 3pm.

City centre road users may face scenes like this on Monday and Wednesday. Picture by Stu Norton.

City centre drivers may face delays as the sections are transported along Deptford Terrace, A1231 Silksworth Row, St Mary's Boulevard, A1018 West Wear Street (between the Empire Cinema and the Echo 24 flats) and High Street East.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for Dynamic City is Cllr Kevin Johnston.

He said: “While the movement of these cranes may cause some delays on city centre roads, it is impressive to see this example of goods manufactured here in Sunderland moving to the Port of Sunderland as they prepare to be exported.

"The movement has been programmed to cause minimal disruption and we appreciate road users’ patience while these abnormal loads are transported to the port.”

