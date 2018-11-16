Delays hit Metro services across the system after trains fail

A series of train faults and a passenger failing ill has led to system-wide delays on the Metro.

Passengers have been told to leave more time for their journeys following the problems, which started earlier on today when no trains were able to run between St James and Byker in both directions because of a failed train.

Swans pictured near to the ferry landing in South Shields. Photo by the Shields Ferry team.

Passengers were able to use their tickets on Stagecoach buses.

The service then announced there were system-wide problems due to two train faults as well as an incident of passenger illness.

There was also failed train at South Gosforth which was removed, with the service resumed to all destinations, subject to delays.

A spokesman added: "Please allow extra time for your journey where possible.

"Metro apologise for the disruption to your journey."

Meanwhile, fog on the Tyne, which led to the suspension of the Shields Ferry, has now lifted, allowing the boats to resume services.

They had stopped shortly after 9am and started again by 10.30am.

The service later shared some photos of swans which had made a stop at its landing in South Shields after the mist had disappeared.

This weekend, no trains will run between St James and Tynemouth on Saturday and Sunday to allow for overhead line modernisation work.

The replacement bus, 900, will run in the affected area, with people asked to allow extra time for your journey.

More info, including the bus timetable, can be found by clicking here.