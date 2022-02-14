Delays clear on A19 northbound near Easington after broken down car is recovered
Long delays have cleared on the A19 northbound near Easington after a broken down car caused one lane to close.
National Highways has confirmed that both lanes on the A19 between the A181 and A182 near Easington have now reopened after a car broke down this morning, (Monday, February 14).
Around five miles of congestion built up on the A19 and delays of over 30 minutes were seen during rush hour.
Government agency National Highways, who provide traffic updates across the UK, said the car has been recovered.
A spokesperson said: “The broken down car on the #A19 northbound between the A181 and A182 near #Easington #CountyDurham has been recovered and both lanes are now open. Delays have cleared.”