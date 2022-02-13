Man taken to hospital with head and chest injuries after collision with car on Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge

Emergency services received a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a car on Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland just after 6pm yesterday, (Saturday, February 12).

The North East Ambulance Services has confirmed that a man had suffered injuries to his head and chest before he was taken to the RVI in Newcastle.

It was reported that the bridge was closed for several hours yesterday evening.

Wearmouth Bridge, Sunderland.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call just after 6pm last night to a pedestrian who had been in a collision with a car.

"We dispatched a paramedic crew, a hazardous area response team and doctor.

“We treated man at the scene for head and chest injuries before he was taken to the RVI."

