Man taken to hospital with head and chest injuries after collision with car on Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge

A man has been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a car on Wearmouth Bridge.

By Georgina Cutler
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 10:10 am

Emergency services received a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a car on Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland just after 6pm yesterday, (Saturday, February 12).

The North East Ambulance Services has confirmed that a man had suffered injuries to his head and chest before he was taken to the RVI in Newcastle.

It was reported that the bridge was closed for several hours yesterday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Wearmouth Bridge, Sunderland.

Read More

Read More
Sunderland residents fight back against appeal to demolish Monkwearmouth Hospita...

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call just after 6pm last night to a pedestrian who had been in a collision with a car.

"We dispatched a paramedic crew, a hazardous area response team and doctor.

“We treated man at the scene for head and chest injuries before he was taken to the RVI."

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

Wearmouth BridgeSunderlandEmergency servicesNewcastle