Delays as Metro services between Brockley Whins and Heworth resume after suspension
Metro services between Brockley Whins and Heworth were suspended in both directions on Saturday afternoon.
Network operator Nexus has said the suspension happened because of signalling problems at around 2pm on Saturday, December 3.
Services resumed around an hour later but was subject to delays.
Tyne and Wear Metro said: “Service has now resumed between Heworth and Brockley Whins in both directions. However, this will be subject to delay whilst we regulate the service. Ticket acceptance will remain in place on local buses for the time being.”
Services between Park Lane and South Hylton are also suspended as Network Rail carries out major repairs to a substation damaged by flooding. Work is expected to continue into the New Year.