Emergency services were called to the Dairy Lane area of Houghton-le-Spring just after 2.20am on Monday, August 23, after reports of a car crashing into a wall.

The male driver and two female passengers were taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where they remain with “serious” injuries.

Northumbria Police have said they are investigating the collision, which happened as the car was being pursued by officers from Durham Constabulary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Northumbria Police are investigating a serious road traffic collision in Houghton-le-Spring.

“Shortly after 2.20am yesterday (Monday), we received a report that a Renault Megane had collided with a wall on Dairy Lane.

“The male driver and two female passengers were taken to hospital, where they remain with serious injuries.

“At the time of the collision, the car was being pursued by officers from Durham Constabulary.

Police closed the road to traffic in the aftermath of the incident.

“The pursuit had begun in their force area before crossing the border into Northumbria.

“The road was closed shortly after the incident but re-opened shortly after 1.30pm.

“The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is a matter of course in incidents of this nature, who have confirmed they will also be conducting an investigation.

“Anyone who has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage in relation to the collision is asked to contact Northumbria Police via the report it section of our website or on 101 quoting reference NP-2-210823-0097”

Emergency services were called to Dairy Lane in Houghton after a car collided with a wall.

Dairy Lane remained closed between its junctions of Dunhelm Drive and Nine Lands on Monday morning as part of an ongoing investigation by Northumbria Police.

Residents spoke of their shock following the incident.

The car collided with the wall at the front of Peter and Emily Andrew's home in Dairy Lane.

The retired couple, both 65, were asleep at the rear of the house.

A road is Houghton-le-Spring has been closed due to a police incident.

"We never heard anything," said Peter.

"We only discovered the damage when we got up for breakfast. By that time, the road was taped off. The car was still there because they were waiting for forensics to examine it. It was quite badly damaged. The police did not say a lot about what had happened."

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said she had been woken by emergency vehicles. "The first I knew about it was the flashing lights," she said. "My bedroom was like a disco. I looked out of the window and could see what I thought was an ambulance and all the police."

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) dispatched three paramedic crews, a hazardous area response team and a helicopter emergency medical service to the scene.

A spokesperson said: "We got a call at 2.26am this morning for a road traffic collision involving three patients.

"We dispatched three paramedic crews, a hazardous area response team and a helicopter emergency medical service.

"They treated all three patients, one with a chest injury, one with abdominal and limb injury and one with a spinal injury before taking them to the Newcastle RVI.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.