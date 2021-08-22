Northumbria Police cyber officers feature in three-part podcast by Ladies Hacking Society

Claire Vandenbroecke and Charlotte Knill, from the force’s Cyber Crime Unit, usually deliver bespoke training to businesses across the area on keep systems secure and work with young people.

Now, they’re sharing their expertise on a much larger platform via a new podcast produced by the Ladies Hacking society.

The series covers everything from why you should use two-factor authentication on apps, to how tricks and jokes adopted by gamers could see them falling foul of the law.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Knill and Claire Vandenbroecke from the Northumbria Police Cyber Crime Unit.

Charlotte said: "The best way we can tackle cybercrime is to prevent the offences from taking place in the in first instance.

"This is why our roles are vital and are heavily centred on educating people about the risks which are out there, and then arming them with the right tools and advice to protect themselves, their systems and devices.

“A large part of my role is working with young people and getting them to understand that cybercrime is not a victimless crime – an attack on a small business for example could be devastating and have serious consequences for the owner’s livelihood.

“Steering teenagers away from cybercrime and showing them the vast array of jobs in the industry is a simple but effective way of preventing them using their skills in an unethical and teaching them about the Computer Misuse Act.”

And in Claire’s world of Cyber Protect and Prepare, businesses, organisations and charities are being issued with practical advice to block an unsolicited attempts to gain access.

“If you knew your front door didn’t lock properly, then you would get it fixed to keep your home safe - so why should your online security be any different,” Claire explained.

“A lot of what I cover in the podcast is what I’m sharing with businesses on a daily basis.

"They’re really simple and straightforward tips from making sure your passwords are strong – we advise using three random words or a password generator which you can find online, to use two-factor authentication for your apps, as well as basic house-keeping like ensuring all your systems are up to date so no weaknesses can be exploited.”

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.