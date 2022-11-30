Calls for Northern trains to stop at Seaburn during Metro service reductions in Sunderland

Engineers from Network Rail, which runs the line, have been working to repair the damage and Metro operator Nexus say damage is significantly worse than first thought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Lib Dem councillor for Fulwell and Seaburn, Malcolm Bond, has written to Nexus, Network Rail and Northern Trains bosses calling for national rail trains passing through Seaburn Metro to make an additional stop.

Councillor Malcolm Bond

Cllr Bond is hoping his plans would be able to ease pressure on crowded Metros which are only running once every 24 minutes until the new year. He said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Nexus only running services between Sunderland and Newcastle once every 24 minutes until the new year, Metros are struggling to cope with the extra capacity by the time they get to Seaburn. The new timetable is also causing problems for passengers who need to get to work or appointments on time.

“That’s why I’m asking Nexus and Network Rail to urgently come to an agreement to let Northern Rail trains passing through Seaburn to stop here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst I appreciate that Northern trains can’t stop at every single Metro station between Sunderland and Heworth, Seaburn serves a significant population in the north of the city. Having extra trains stopping here would ease pressure on the Metros and give passengers desperately needed additional services and options between our area and both Newcastle and Sunderland city centres.”

Nexus is still currently able to run trains on the Sunderland line between Pelaw and Park Lane, but with a 24-minute service frequency instead of the usual 12 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach bus services 8, 10, 11 and 20 are accepting Metro tickets between Sunderland and South Hylton.