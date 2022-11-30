Calls for Northern trains to stop at Seaburn during Metro service reductions in Sunderland
A local councillor is calling for national rail trains to stop at Seaburn station whilst Metro services to and from Sunderland are reduced until the new year.
Metro operator Nexus announced last week that services between Sunderland city centre and South Hylton will be suspended into the New Year after flooding affected an electrical substation.
Engineers from Network Rail, which runs the line, have been working to repair the damage and Metro operator Nexus say damage is significantly worse than first thought.
Now, Lib Dem councillor for Fulwell and Seaburn, Malcolm Bond, has written to Nexus, Network Rail and Northern Trains bosses calling for national rail trains passing through Seaburn Metro to make an additional stop.
Cllr Bond is hoping his plans would be able to ease pressure on crowded Metros which are only running once every 24 minutes until the new year. He said:
“With Nexus only running services between Sunderland and Newcastle once every 24 minutes until the new year, Metros are struggling to cope with the extra capacity by the time they get to Seaburn. The new timetable is also causing problems for passengers who need to get to work or appointments on time.
“That’s why I’m asking Nexus and Network Rail to urgently come to an agreement to let Northern Rail trains passing through Seaburn to stop here.
“Whilst I appreciate that Northern trains can’t stop at every single Metro station between Sunderland and Heworth, Seaburn serves a significant population in the north of the city. Having extra trains stopping here would ease pressure on the Metros and give passengers desperately needed additional services and options between our area and both Newcastle and Sunderland city centres.”
Nexus is still currently able to run trains on the Sunderland line between Pelaw and Park Lane, but with a 24-minute service frequency instead of the usual 12 minutes.
Stagecoach bus services 8, 10, 11 and 20 are accepting Metro tickets between Sunderland and South Hylton.
Metro’s operations director John Alexander has claimed that Nexus is hoping to arrange a replacement bus service if deals with operators and drivers can be found.