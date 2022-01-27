A19 northbound fully reopens after two-vehicle collision causes rush hour delays
The northbound A19 has reopened after a collision which caused rush hour delays for drivers this morning, Thursday, January 27.
North East Live Traffic Tweeted shortly before 8am that two vehicles had collided on the northbound carriageway, at the junction with the A690 Durham Road.
The service later Tweeted camera footage from the scene which showed the outside lane of the carriageway was blocked while the vehicles awaited recovery but traffic was still flowing reasonably freely past the scene of the collision in lane one.
Now Northumbria Police has confirmed the vehicles have been removed and the road has fully reopened.
A force spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two vehicle collision on the A19 near Doxford Park on Thursday, January 27.
“At around 7.40am officers attended the scene where a white Hyundai and a black Mercedes had collided at the junction of the A690.
"No-one was injured and the road has now cleared.”