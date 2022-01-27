A19 northbound fully reopens after two-vehicle collision causes rush hour delays

North East Live Traffic Tweeted shortly before 8am that two vehicles had collided on the northbound carriageway, at the junction with the A690 Durham Road.

The service later Tweeted camera footage from the scene which showed the outside lane of the carriageway was blocked while the vehicles awaited recovery but traffic was still flowing reasonably freely past the scene of the collision in lane one.

Now Northumbria Police has confirmed the vehicles have been removed and the road has fully reopened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A force spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two vehicle collision on the A19 near Doxford Park on Thursday, January 27.

“At around 7.40am officers attended the scene where a white Hyundai and a black Mercedes had collided at the junction of the A690.

"No-one was injured and the road has now cleared.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Two vejhicles have collided on the northbound A19 at the junction with the A690 Durham Road

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.