Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work to construct a new pedestrian and cyclist footbridge across the A19 at Dalton Park is due to get underway to help improve access and attract new businesses to the nearby Jade Business Park.

The footbridge is part of a £13.5 million scheme to improve the A19 / A182 junction in Murton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How the new cycle and pedestrian bridge is expected to look.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Durham County Council project will increase traffic capacity at the Dalton Park junction “allowing for the creation of a further 500,000 sq ft of commercial space and up to 2,000 jobs at the business park”.

The news will be particularly welcomed by cyclists as it will allow the safe connection of National Cycle Route 1 - which runs down the east coast of the UK, but is severed by the A19.

As well as the construction of the footbridge, the scheme will see the two existing roundabouts at either side of the A182 removed and replaced with traffic light controlled junctions, while the roads will be widened to accommodate more lanes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Improvements will also be made to the B1285 junction next to Dalton Park Outlet Shopping Destination.

A computer generated image showing the new footbridge being installed across the A19.

Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “It’s fantastic to see this scheme progressing, with work to deliver a major element of the project due to start in just a few weeks.

“The introduction of a footbridge at this location will help to encourage sustainable forms of travel, both in terms of long-distance leisure rides along National Cycle Route 1 and by providing environmentally friendly and affordable ways for local residents to commute to Jade Business Park.

“Together with the wider scheme, these works will enable a key employment site in our county to grow in a sustainable way and deliver more jobs and opportunities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preparatory works for the footbridge are planned to get underway on Saturday May 18.

The A19 will be closed in both directions overnight beneath the A182 overbridge from 8pm on Saturday May 18 to 6am the following morning, and from 8pm on Sunday May 19 to 6am the following morning.

The A182 overbridge will also be closed from 8pm on Saturday May 18 to 6am the following morning, and from 8pm on Sunday May 19 to 6am the following morning.

There will be further overnight closures of the A19 between Saturday June 8 and Monday June 10 and of the overbridge between Friday June 7 and Monday June 10.