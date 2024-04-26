New 'Durham Arena' planned for A19 site near Dalton Park, featuring roller rink, food court and swimming pool
Developers have announced plans for a new leisure arena featuring a roller skating rink, swimming pool, food court, bowling alley and other facilities.
The team behind the Durham Arena proposals say the site, close to the A19 near Dalton Park, will also feature a nursery/creche, soft play, a 20,000sqft gym, climbing wall, and dance academy.
A dog training studio, micro bars, snooker and pool rooms, ‘virtual darts’ and a music school are also listed in the announcement.
A spokesperson said: “The arena will be a 15,000-seater music venue which will be used for, boxing, darts and family entertainment.
“Parking will consist of over 3,000 spaces and include EV charging services.
“The arena will not be detrimental to Dalton Park, ie it will be mainly used for concerts at night after Dalton park is closed so have a negative effect on traffic.”
To date, no planning application appears to have been submitted to Durham County Council for the development.
However, Companies House shows a firm registered as Durham Arena and Leisure Ltd. on March 21, 2024.
The leisure facilities were initially given approval at Dalton Park a number of years ago but never came to fruition, the company said.
The spokesperson said Durham Arena and Leisure Ltd is a company formed by Alex Bastholm, who created the Dalton Park outlet centre.
They added: “The new arena would further enhance the area with much needed further development and construction, leisure and another 1,000+ jobs in a former devastated pit area which at the time lost 11,000 jobs which would further regenerate the area and bring much-needed jobs.”
