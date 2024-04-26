Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Developers have announced plans for a new leisure arena featuring a roller skating rink, swimming pool, food court, bowling alley and other facilities.

The team behind the Durham Arena proposals say the site, close to the A19 near Dalton Park, will also feature a nursery/creche, soft play, a 20,000sqft gym, climbing wall, and dance academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dog training studio, micro bars, snooker and pool rooms, ‘virtual darts’ and a music school are also listed in the announcement.

A spokesperson said: “The arena will be a 15,000-seater music venue which will be used for, boxing, darts and family entertainment.

“Parking will consist of over 3,000 spaces and include EV charging services.

“The arena will not be detrimental to Dalton Park, ie it will be mainly used for concerts at night after Dalton park is closed so have a negative effect on traffic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To date, no planning application appears to have been submitted to Durham County Council for the development.

However, Companies House shows a firm registered as Durham Arena and Leisure Ltd. on March 21, 2024.

The leisure facilities were initially given approval at Dalton Park a number of years ago but never came to fruition, the company said.

The spokesperson said Durham Arena and Leisure Ltd is a company formed by Alex Bastholm, who created the Dalton Park outlet centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad