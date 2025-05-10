The full list of closed roads in Sunderland for the city's half marathon and 10k races this weekend

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 10th May 2025, 16:58 BST
The Sunderland City runs take place in May.The Sunderland City runs take place in May.
This Sunday sees the city centre taken over by runners as Wearside welcomes people pushing for a new personal best.

Sunderland City Runs return to the city on Sunday, May 11 with thousands of runners set to take part in half marathon and 10k events.

While the shorter distance will see participants predominantly remain in Roker, the half marathon will see plenty of road closures throughout the city centre.

You could sign up for the Sunderland City runs, which take place in May.You could sign up for the Sunderland City runs, which take place in May.
Both routes will start and finish outside the new City Hall on St Mary’s Way and can be seen in full through the event’s website.

The 10k race is scheduled to start at 10am while the half marathon is due to begin at 10:25am.

The full list of road closures are as follows:

St Mary's Way and Livingstone Road - from 6am until around 4pm

Wearmouth Bridge - from 8:45am until around 2:30pm

Fawcett Street - from 8:15am until around 1:30pm

Burdon Road - from 8:45am until around 1:30pm

Sunniside/Tatham Street - from 8:15am until around 12 noon

Toward Road - from 8:45am until around 12:45pm

West Wear Street - from 8:15am until around 2:30pm

Hendon Road - from 8:15am until around 11:45am

Ryhope Road - from 8:45 until around 1:15pm

Mowbray Road and Park Road (between Ryhope Road and Toward Road) - from 8:45am until 1:15pm

Dame Dorothy Street - from 8:15am until around 2:30pm

Roker Terrace - A183 to Side Cliff Road from 8:15am until around 2pm

