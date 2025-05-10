The full list of closed roads in Sunderland for the city's half marathon and 10k races this weekend
Sunderland City Runs return to the city on Sunday, May 11 with thousands of runners set to take part in half marathon and 10k events.
While the shorter distance will see participants predominantly remain in Roker, the half marathon will see plenty of road closures throughout the city centre.
Both routes will start and finish outside the new City Hall on St Mary’s Way and can be seen in full through the event’s website.
The 10k race is scheduled to start at 10am while the half marathon is due to begin at 10:25am.
The full list of road closures are as follows:
St Mary's Way and Livingstone Road - from 6am until around 4pm
Wearmouth Bridge - from 8:45am until around 2:30pm
Fawcett Street - from 8:15am until around 1:30pm
Burdon Road - from 8:45am until around 1:30pm
Sunniside/Tatham Street - from 8:15am until around 12 noon
Toward Road - from 8:45am until around 12:45pm
West Wear Street - from 8:15am until around 2:30pm
Hendon Road - from 8:15am until around 11:45am
Ryhope Road - from 8:45 until around 1:15pm
Mowbray Road and Park Road (between Ryhope Road and Toward Road) - from 8:45am until 1:15pm
Dame Dorothy Street - from 8:15am until around 2:30pm
Roker Terrace - A183 to Side Cliff Road from 8:15am until around 2pm
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.