Sunderland bus services to be diverted due to 'emergency closure' of city-centre street
Bus services through Sunderland city centre will be diverted due to an emergency street closure.
Stagecoach confirmed that from Monday, August 12, services using the city centre’s Green Terrace will be diverted.
Sunderland City Council will be investigating carriageway subsidence in the area.
Bus passengers are being advised about which services will be diverted, and where they will go.
Services 8, 10, 11 and 20 from Sunderland: Will run along Holmeside before diverting and travelling via Mary Street onto St Michael’s Way where services will re-join the normal route on St Michael’s Way/Silksworth Row
Services 16 and X24 from Sunderland: Will follow the same diversion route but will re-join the normal route on Chester Road at the Sunderland University.
All services may be subject to localised delays during the closure period, and Stagecoach has thanked passengers in advance for their patience during any delay or disruption.