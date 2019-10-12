Severe delays at Testo's roundabout following closure of A19 for major project works
Severe delays at Testo’s roundabout are having a knock-on effect in the surrounding area.
There are reports of delays on both the A184 and the A1231, as motorists are forced to divert from the A19 due to ongoing works.
Buses are facing delays of up to 40 minutes and some services have been cancelled due to the severity of the delays.
Stagecoach North East tweeted: “Due to heavy traffic at the Testo's area of the A19 and the knock on effect around the A1231, the X24 AND X34 services are suffering severe delays of around 30-40 minutes on some journeys and will not operate as a result.
“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience.”
The A19 northbound from the A1231 turn-off to Testo’s roundabout is closed until Monday, October 14 at 6am.
The westbound carriageway of the A184 from Testo's roundabout to Leam Lane is also closed this weekend.