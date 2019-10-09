Road closures this weekend on A19 and A184 as work continues on Testo's roundabout improvement project
Drivers planning to take to the roads this weekend are being warned of major closures in Sunderland and South Tyneside as work continue on a multi-million pound scheme.
Highways England confirmed two sets of closures this weekend to enable progress on the Testo's roundabout improvement scheme, which launched in May 2019.
Expected to run for around two years, the project will transform the existing roundabout and aim to reduce congestion for those travelling on the A19.
Closures will be in force on the northbound carriageway of the A19 from Hylton to Testo’s roundabout from 8pm on Friday, October 11 until 6am on Monday, October 14.
The A184 between Testo’s roundabout and Whitemare Pool roundabout will also be shut on the westbound carriageway during the same time period.
A spokesman for Highways England added: “There will also be a permanent lane closure on the roundabout with two lanes running on the approaches for junction improvement work.”
The Testo’s project will see the A19 raised above the existing roundabout, with the insertion of new slip roads and routes for pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders.
Motorists travelling on the A19 will then be able to travel uninterrupted on the route, instead of having to stop at the roundabout.
CCTV cameras and average speed cameras are in use on the road while work continues.
A similar scheme was completed earlier this year at Silverlink in North Tyneside.
A “triple-decker” system was created there, consisting of the A19, A1058 Coast Road between Newcastle city centre and North Tyneside and the existing roundabout leading to the Silverlink Shopping Park.