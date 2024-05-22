Seaham train station set for direct rail services to London under expansion plans by Grand Central
Passengers in Seaham are set to get a direct train service to London under a major expansion announcement by rail operator Grand Central.
The firm, which returned Sunderland’s direct rail link to the capital in late 2007, has submitted an application to the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) which includes ‘four daily calls at Seaham on Grand Central’s North East services’.
The firm says it will ‘provide passengers with a convenient direct connection to the capital’.
Other elements of the expansion plan are related to increasing rail services between London and West Yorkshire, and adding an early morning departure from York to Kings Cross, with some of the new services including additional stops at Peterborough.
Sean English, chief operating officer at Grand Central, said: “These proposed additional services are a significant step forward in Grand Central’s long term strategic development.
“We are confident that expanding our operations will not only benefit our existing customers but also attract new passengers and stimulate growth in key markets.”
“We believe these proposals are essential to providing customer choice within the rail industry and strengthening connections between communities and businesses,” English continued. “By offering competitive fares and the high standards of service our customers value, we aim to make train travel the most attractive and affordable option for travellers up and down the country”.
“Grand Central is confident that the ORR and the wider rail industry will share their vision for this exciting expansion plan”.
