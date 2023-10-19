Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sunderland-based transport firm originally set up by Sir Tom Cowie has been bought up by an American private equity firm.

Arriva, which operates London's red buses among its various contracts around the UK, is to be snapped up by US-based I Squared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

German owner Deutsche Bahn secured the sale, understood to be worth around 1.6 billion euros (£1.4 billion), after lengthy efforts to offload the firm to reduce its debt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arriva, which has its HQ in Doxford Park is one of the UK’s largest train and bus operators, which includes the largest fleet of London’s famous red double-decker buses.

The company, which also runs the London Overground rail network and the Chiltern and CrossCountry rail franchises, employs around 34,000 people across 10 European countries.

The takeover deal is expected to complete next year, subject to “customary closing conditions and approvals”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I Squared, which last year attempted to buy London-listed rival transport firm FirstGroup, committed to significant investment in Arriva following the deal.

Arriva Group chief executive Mike Cooper said: “This is a great opportunity for Arriva and the start of an important new chapter for our business.

“I know that the team at I Squared share our belief in providing sustainable transport services that cater for the needs of tomorrow, as well as the pressures of today.

“I Squared’s investment in our business will help to unlock new opportunities and create value for everyone who is important to Arriva – our people, the planet, and above all the passengers we are privileged to transport every day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union reacted angrily to the sale to I Squared, which it claims is registered in the Cayman Islands tax haven.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “This sale of Arriva by German state railway to a tax haven-registered company underscores what a perverse and corrupt system rail privatisation is in this country.

“Our members have not had a pay rise in over three years despite huge profits and dividends generated for shareholders.