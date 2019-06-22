Road to remain closed following discovery of sink hole
A road will remain closed overnight on safety grounds following the discovery of a sink hole.
The B1404 Seaton Lane, at Seaton, near Seaham, was closed on Friday morning by Durham County Council after excavation work revealed a void underneath the road surface.
Excavation work was carried out after a depression appeared in the road’s eastbound carriageway.
A diversion route has been established via the A19 and A690.
Further excavation work will begin on Saturday to establish the extent of the hole and what remedial work is required.
Mark Readman, the council’s highway services manager, said: “Public safety is of utmost importance to us and we have been left with no choice but to close the road at Seaton.
“At this stage it is too early to say how long it will be closed but we will work to get it open as quickly as possible.
“We would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while the repair work is carried out.”
Go North East’s number 238 bus service which normally travels along Seaton Lane is affected by the road closure.
Passengers wishing to travel to and from Seaton will have to walk to the nearest bus stop east of the A19 on Seaton Lane.
The service will not cover the section of its normal route from east of Houghton to the closure.
The sink hole is one of two being dealt with by the council, with the other in a footpath on the A691 at Blackhill, Consett, also remaining closed overnight.