Seaton Lane in Seaham closed due to a subsidence
A street has been closed in both directions as engineers investigate a “subsidence” in the road.
The B1404, Seaton Lane, at Seaham has been temporarily closed in both directions as engineers look at a subsidence in the road.
An investigation is under way although it is believed that no hole had emerged in the road, but there was a slight dip.
Teams are investigating the subsidence and engineers have dug up the road where the subsidence has appeared.
Subsidence is a common issue on the East Durham coastline and this latest incident comes after a recent spell of wet weather.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
David Angus, who has lived opposite the Seaton Lane Inn since 1954, said there had been problems with the drains under the road before.
"It seems to be ab old cess pipe," he said. "It is all brick lined. The first time I can remember seeing it is about 20 years ago.
"They just got a load of rubble and dropped it in, then put concrete in to seal it.
"When it collapsed again ten or 15 years ago, the rubble had gone."
The road remains closed in both directions while work takes place.