There are long delays both ways on the A1 around Newcastle and Gateshead this morning.

Northbound

There are delays of around 40 minutes for those travelling northbound due to a broken down vehicle between the junctions with the A694 and the A191.

Lane 1 (of 2) is currently closed while the vehicle awaits recovery, with miles of congestion back to Team Valley Trading Estate and A692.

National Highways said it expects traffic conditions to return to normal by 11.30am.

Southbound

There are also delays on the north side of the River Tyne due to another broken down vehicle, which is partially blocking the southbound entry slip road from the A69 at Denton.

National Highways said it expects the scene to be clear by 10.45am.