North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning. Here is the latest on the region's roads and public transport.

TRAFFIC - last update 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays on roads in the region.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - last update 6.30am

There are no reported delays to service.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - last update 6.30am

There are no reported delays to any bus services.

RAIL SERVICES - last update 6.30am

There are no reported delays.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 6.30am

No reported delays.