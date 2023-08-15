Work to install traffic lights and a pedestrian crossing on a dangerous stretch of the A690 has been completed three weeks ahead of schedule.

The carriageway between West Rainton and Pittington Road has seen a number of crashes in recent years, including one which caused the death of a woman in July 2023.

The new-look West Rainton junction

New signal-controlled junctions at Pittington Road and West Rainton have been put in place by Durham County Council and are now fully operational.

New traffic signals, enhanced pedestrian and cyclist facilities and road resurfacing have been installed to improve both junctions and their approaches to the A690.

Work started at the beginning of May and was originally scheduled to take 14 weeks.

Coun Elizabeth Scott is Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships: "We have carried out these works quickly and effectively to improve the safety of all road users on the A690 and approaches to both junctions," she said.

"We know this is a main route for motorists, so we would like to thank people for their patience while this work was carried out.

The Pittington Road junction improvements

"These works are part of a wider scheme to improve access for drivers and pedestrians using the A690 and surrounding area. The new measures will provide a significant benefit to traffic and the wider infrastructure."

The council will return to lay a high-friction, anti-skid road surface on the approaches to the traffic lights in five weeks’ time, once the current road surface has bedded in, which will allow the new material to bind effectively.