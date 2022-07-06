Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to a collision involving a Seat Leon and a Volvo V70 at the junction with Pittington Lane at around 5.25pm on Saturday, July 2.

The Seat driver was flown by air ambulance to the RVI in Newcastle with serious injuries but has passed away.

Her family has asked to be left alone to grieve privately and do not wish to make a public tribute. They are being supported by specialist officers.

Durham Constabulary has asked that no names of those involved are posted on-line, and no speculation is made as to the circumstances of the collision.

A statement today, Wednesday, July 6, said: “An investigation is ongoing by our officers in the Roads and Armed Policing team, alongside Forensic Collision Investigators.

“Should you have any information which may assist, please contact ourselves via live chat or 101, quoting incident ref 312 of July 2.”