Motorcyclist injured after crash with van on A690
A motorcyclist and his passenger have been left injured following a crash with a van on the A690.
Durham Police has issued an appeal for information following the incident, which happened on Saturday, August 24.
Police are now trying to trace witnesses to the crash, which happened at 10am on the road’s eastbound carriageway between the Belmont overbridge and junction 62 of the A1(M).
A Kawasaki ZR 750 motorcycle and a white Citroen Relay panel van were the vehicles involved.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 55-year-old man, and his pillion passenger, a 53-year-old woman, who suffered multiple injuries, were taken to University Hospital of North Durham.
The 30-year-old driver of the van was uninjured.
Officers would also like to speak to anyone with any dashcam footage of the vehicles involved which may assist the investigation.
Contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 144 of August 24.