Motorcyclist injured in A690 crash with car
A crash involving a motorbike and a car has lead to a passenger being sent to hospital.
Durham Constabulary were called to the scene of an incident at around 10.05am on Saturday, August 24.
They were called to reports of a crash involving a motorbike and a car. Ambulance services were also in attendance.
A car and a motorbike which was carrying two people crashed into each other on the A690. The vehicles were heading east from Durham to the A1 at the time.
The road was closed eastbound from Broomside Lane to Carrville for a matter of hours after a motorbike passenger suffered injuries.
Congestion was beginning to build in the area during the emergency response.
A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “A motorbike passenger was sent to the University Hospital of North Durham.”
The road has now been reopened.