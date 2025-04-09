Metro services resumed following earlier suspension due to suspected cable theft
Services on the line were suspended for several hours this morning (April 9) as engineers worked to get the line operational.
Speaking at the time, Kevin Storey, Metro Operations Director, said: “Metro services were suspended from 5am on Wednesday morning, 9 April, due to suspected cable theft on Network Rail infrastructure in the Pelaw area.
“Network Rail have been working on the repair all morning and it is expected that services will resume shortly.”
Nexus have now confirmed that services are back up and running.
A post on social media stated: “The service has now resumed in both directions between South Hylton and Pelaw.
“The first service towards Newcastle and Airport will depart South Hylton at 11:50. Bus ticket acceptance will remain in place until midday.”