Tyne and Wear Metro services are operational once again thanks to strengthening works on the Gateshead flyover.

Nexus has confirmed that Tyne and Wear Metro services will be running to all stations across the network from today (Tuesday, December 31) following disruption caused by the Gateshead flyover.

Following the start of construction work last week, Gateshead Council has confirmed that strengthening works to the flyover have now been completed - with a pillar propped directly over the Metro tunnels.

Nexus has stated it has carried out its own safety inspections of the tunnels to ensure that services can once again operate across the full netowrk.

Speaking on Monday, December 30, Cathy Massarella, Managing Director of Nexus, said: “Gateshead Council have successfully completed strengthening works on the Gateshead flyover, to prop a pillar directly over the Metro tunnels.

Tyne and Wear Metro services have resumed across the full network following disruption caused by the Gateshead flyover closure. | National World

“Our infrastructure and operations teams are currently finishing tunnel inspections to make sure trains can safely run through them again and moving our trains to where they need to be.

“Providing no additional issues arise, we will be running a reduced frequency of a minimum of every 24 minutes to all destinations tomorrow, Tuesday 31 December.

“As always on New Year’s Eve, services will reduce from 9pm until end of service. Please leave extra time for your journey.

“The replacement bus service will remain in operation between Heworth and Monument for the operating day to provide additional travel options.

“No trains will run on New Year’s Day, as has always been the case, and we expect to return to our normal timetable from Thursday 2 January.

“Thank you to our customers for their patience and understanding during this ongoing period of disruption.

“You can keep updated with the latest information on the Nexus website, the Pop App, and on the Metro’s X page (formerly Twitter) @My_Metro.”