Nexus has issued an update on Tyne and Wear Metro services after issued regarding the Gateshead Flyover have impacted services on the Tyne and Wear Metro.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Flyover which carries the A167, closed on Friday, December 13 with Metro services continuing to run underground, albeit at slower speeds, causing issues with scheduling and timetables across the region.

However, Nexus confirmed yesterday that the system would be cut in two by the infrustructure issues above ground. Trains are not able to run between Monument and Heworth.

The closed Gateshead Flyover | LDRS

This is thought to be in place until further notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon the closure, Cathy Massarella, Managing Director at Nexus said: “Based upon the information available to us to date, Metro services have been able to operate through the tunnels beneath the flyover, albeit with a speed restriction in place as a precautionary control.

“We’ve continued to closely monitor the situation and having received further specialist advice this afternoon, we have had to immediately suspend services through the tunnels, until we can put in place more thorough controls.

“This is a developing situation, and we will update customers further as soon as we are able to. We’re aware of the significant disruption this will cause, however the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority.

“We will continue to keep customers updated through our website nexus.org.uk, X and the Pop App.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not yet known if there will be any updates ahead of the weekend, which is set to see thousands of people travel across the North East ahead of Christmas next week.

Social media posts from the Tyne and Wear Metro’s account on Friday morning are warning commuters that the electronic train information displays on platforms may not be displaying correct train times.

A limited bus replacement service is operating between Monument and Heworth in both directions while all Go North East bus services are accepting Metro passes.

Trains from Heworth to South Shields and South Hylton are running approximatly every 24 minutes according to Nexus, although these are not to timetable.