Plans for “junction improvement” works to tackle a “congestion hotspot” in South Tyneside have been submitted to borough development bosses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for the B1298 Abingdon Way and its junctions with Witney Way and Didcot Way.

The site sits in the Boldon Colliery ward and is predominantly surrounded by Boldon Business Park and also sits near a Clarion Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the council states the proposed development will “address a congestion hotspot on a key junction which serves a large employment area off the A19”.

This includes plans to “improve the overall operation of the junction which will decrease delays and queues and provide the enhancement of pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure.”

Plans include the “realignment of Witney Way and Didcot Way to form a single signalised junction with the B1298 Abingdon Way” and works to “widen” the B1298 Abingdon Way “at the junction to allow for new 3m wide right-turn pockets”.

In addition, plans include the “replacement of the existing signalised pedestrian crossings with puffin crossings at Didcot Way and B1298 Abingdon Way”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The “existing signalised pedestrian crossing at Witney Way” is also proposed to be replaced with a “parallel cycling and pedestrian signalised crossing”.

Other parts of the junction improvement scheme include the “extension of the existing 3m wide separated cycleway north of the junction to tie in with the new parallel crossing and transition of the existing shared footway/cycleway south of the junction to a 3m” and the “provision of a wide separated cycleway to tie in with the crossing”.

Landscaping works, including tree and shrub planting, are also proposed along with the relocation of some commercial signage which will be pursued through a separate “advertisement consent” process.

The council planning statement adds: “The proposed development seeks alterations to the existing junction at B1298 Abingdon Way, Witney Way, and Didcot Way, which will improve north-south movements along the B1298, reduce delays, and enhance cycle and pedestrian infrastructure at the junction in accordance with draft policy DM1 (management of development) and draft policy 1 (promoting healthy communities).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposed development has been designed to create a safe and secure layout for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians alike, in line with draft policy 47 (design principles).

“In addition, the B1298 is a bus route, and improved traffic flow and reduced delays at the junction accords with policy A1 (improving accessibility), which encourages public transport improvements between the borough and the A19 Economic Growth Corridor (including the employment areas at Boldon Colliery).

“Based on the above, the proposed development presents an opportunity to improve operation of a junction which serves an important employment area for [South Tyneside Council], in line with adopted policy.”

To mitigate the biodiversity impacts of the proposed works, the planning statement notes there would be tree planting and the “onsite reinstatement of habitats with enhanced condition where practicable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also noted that “due to a constrained site area, and need to consider impact on visibility splays and existing utilities, further onsite habitat creation/enhancement is not feasible at this stage” and that the provision of “additional habitat units”, to achieve ‘biodiversity net gain’ under planning policies, “must be secured offsite.”

A decision on the planning application is expected following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250471