Plans to install a bus lane on key route through Sunderland have been scrapped.

Sunderland City Council have confirmed a raft of road improvement works to improve the A183 Chester Road and The A690 Durham Road from the A19 will go ahead.

Initial plans had included a bus lane on Chester Road at The Broadway.

The proposed Sunderland bus improvement corridor will run from the A183 Chester Road/Hastings Hill junction down to the junction with Chester Road / Broadmayne Avenue

However, after a public comsultation gathered responses from more than 500 residents plans for the west-bound bus lane, which was proposed to run from the Crematorium to the A19, were thrown out.

Councillors from several communities within the proposed road work areas have proactively gathered the views of residents.

The result was one of Sunderland City Council’s most successful public engagement exercises.

Cllr Lindsey Leonard, portfolio holder for environment, transport and net zero at Sunderland City Council

Cllr Lindsey Leonard, cabinet member for environment, transport and net zero, said: “We are delighted with how many residents got involved in the public engagement exercise to share their views.

“Our people’s manifesto which we were elected to deliver upon, outlined our commitment to be a council which communicates, listens and acts on information from our residents, and this is a perfect example of how we are doing just that.”

Plans for a bus lane on Chester Road in Sunderland have been scrapped but key improvements are on the way

The proposed route

The proposed bus improvement corridor will run from the A183 Chester Road/Hastings Hill junction down to the junction with Chester Road / Broadmayne Avenue.

While two bus priority lanes were included as part of the original proposals, consultation feedback made it clear that these were not supported. As a result, Sunderland Council has confirmed they will not be implementing bus priority lanes.

Instead, they will be focusing Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) funding on the improvements that matter most to residents - enhancing road safety, improving accessibility to existing Bus stops, and upgrading key transport infrastructure along both corridors, councillors said.

Update on agreed changes

Traffic lights on the Broadway roundabout are also not being considered at this time, but the council has said a discrete project will be initiated to improve the roundabout.

The improvements will include:

A183 Chester Road

New traffic lights at Hastings Hill roundabout, including a controlled pedestrian crossing as an alternative to the existing underpass.

Improvements to Greenwood Road roundabout.

Improved pedestrian access to all bus stops, with new carriageway and footway surfacing.

Installation of modern bus shelters.

Improved road markings at Grindon Mill roundabout for all traffic to reduce existing conflict.

Improved paving at other junctions, improving accessibility for all users to existing bus stops.

A690 Durham Road

Traffic light controlled pedestrian crossing outside Bede College Campus

Introduction of zebra crossing outside of Sunderland Children’s Centre.

Improved access to bus stops, with new road and footpath surfacing and road markings.

Installation of modern bus shelters.

Changes to junction layout into Springwell Road to help for right turning traffic.

Improved paving at other junctions, improving accessibility for all users to existing bus stops.

Sunderland Council say the works are planned to commence in January and take 12 months to complete.

Plans for a bus lane on Chester Road in Sunderland have been scrapped but key improvements are on the way

Reaction to changes

Cllr Antony Mullen, leader of Sunderland Conservatives, said: "This is a huge victory for our campaign to stop this crazy proposal and to finally have something done about the Broadway roundabout.

Cllr Antony Mullen.

"Kevin Leonard and Ben Davies Scott, respectively Chair and Vice Chair of Barnes Residents Association, have pressured the Council over this for months and their hard work has paid off.

"Labour's idea that residents wanted to see the Broadway reduced to a single lane of traffic was never a good idea. Even in a rigged consultation that only allowed respondents to show varying degrees of support, not opposition, the Council has still lost to common sense."

Where has funding for the project come from?

The improvements have been funded by the North East Combined Authority, led by Labour Mayor, Kim McGuinness.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness. Photo: NCJ Media.

Cllr Leonard added: "It is great to see the Mayor providing the funding required to help make these changes.

"While bus lanes formed part of the initial changes suggested, feedback made it clear that other options were preferred and so we have listened.

"Instead, we are focusing funding on the elements that residents and engagement responders told us about enhancing road safety, improving access to bus stops, and upgrading infrastructure along the route.

“It is a great example of how our Labour-run Council, alongside our Labour Mayor and Labour Government, are committed to driving real change which impacts the lives of our residents. Long may it continue.”

What is the Bus Service Improvement Plan?

The Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) is a UK Government funded initiative to implement a wide range of significant proposed improvements to various aspects of bus services. These improvements will be delivered through the North East Enhanced Partnership, a formal partnership of the North East Combined Authority, bus operators, local authorities and Nexus.

The North East Combined Authority (NECA) has successfully secured £163.5 million funding from the Department for Transport by demonstrating the continuous commitment to improving and promoting alternative modes of sustainable transport.

This includes setting out ambitious targets to:

Improve bus journey times

ensure services run on time

increase passenger satisfaction

aspirations for all buses to be zero emission by 2030