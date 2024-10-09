Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are being warned of a full closure is expected to remain place on the A1(M) until this evening after highways chiefs found the cause of flooding to be more severe than first feared.

Picture of flooding released by National Highways | National Highways

Both carriageways between junctions 59 (Newton Aycliffe) and 60 (Sedgefield) were closed shortly after 7am on and diversions were put in place.

The closure is expected to cause backed-up traffic and impact on other stretches of the road network.

National Highways said an investigation found the flooding to be a result of the sheer volume of rainwater from neighbouring fields rather than any drainage issues, which had initially been thought to be the cause.

A spokesperson said: “Work continues to remove the floodwater from the carriageway with assistance being sought from the fire service.

“Drivers travelling north are being advised to use the A19 as an alternative route. There are also closures on some local authority roads in the area, including the A68 westbound from A1M J58 .

“This is adding to the traffic build-up on the A1(M) approaching the closure.

“There is no timescale for the reopening of the A1(M) affected by flooding as an assessment of the condition of the carriageway will have to be carried out once the water is cleared.

“This may impact evening peak travel time.”

Durham Constabulary officers have been assisting National Highways and other agencies.

The force said: “The road closures in place across the county are likely to have an impact on rush hour traffic.

“It is advisable to start planning your journey home.

“The A1(M) between J59 (Newton Aycliffe) and J60 (Sedgefield) at Darlington and the A68 at Burtree Gate remain closed due to flooding.

“We are continuing to support our partners at the Highways Agency and County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service while they work to clear these routes.

“No timescale has been set for the reopening opening of these routes as an assessment of the carriageway will be required by the Highways Agency once it has been cleared of water.

“Please drive carefully and be mindful that there are also some more localised roads which may still be affected by floodwater.”

Diversion routes on the A1(M) are in place and as follows:

Southbound - Solid Triangle - Exit the A1(M) southbound at J60 and take the third exit at the roundabout onto the A689

- Solid Triangle - Exit the A1(M) southbound at J60 and take the third exit at the roundabout onto the A689 Continue for approximately 1.8 miles

Turn left at The Eden Arms Hotel, Rushyford onto the A167

Continue southbound on the A167 At the roundabout with the Hill House Farm, continue straight ahead towards the A1(M) J59 Re-join the A1(M) southbound using the entry slip road.

Northbound - Solid Triangle - Exit the A1(M) northbound at J59 and continue to the end of the slip road

- Solid Triangle - Exit the A1(M) northbound at J59 and continue to the end of the slip road Turn right onto the A167 and continue for approximately five miles

Turn right at The Eden Arms Hotel, Rushyford onto the A689

Follow the A689 eastbound towards the A1(M) J60 Re-join the A1(M) northbound using the J60 entry slip road.