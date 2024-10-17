Free child travel returns for half term - just as Sunderland Metro services shut down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Free travel is returning for half term - though Sunderland families will miss out on the full benefit.

The popular ‘Kids Go Free’ offer on public transport in the North East is returning for the October Half Term, The scheme, confirmed by North East Mayor Kim McGuinness, will run from October 26 to November 3. This offer began in the school summer holidays, with an estimated 360,000 children using public transport for free - with a fare paying adult or concessionary passholder.

Ms McGuinness and transport operators said this contributed to more green, affordable journeys across the region.

Services will not run for five days from Monday, October 28, to Friday, November 1, though a replacement bus service will be available between Gateshead Stadium and South Hylton.

Metro services are always free for children under the ‘Kids go Free’ scheme, but there is added benefit during half term as families can use the light rail system to connect to other bus services or the Shields Ferry, as well as using those services independently. Speaking on the free travel offer for half term, Ms McGuinness, said: “We have already given 360,000 children free travel with their parents and carers this summer, so I am delighted to be able to say Kids Go Free will be back this October Half Term making public transport more affordable for families across our region.

“Kids Go Free is one way I am delivering on my pledge to tackle child poverty in the North East by reducing the burden of transport costs for hard-pressed families, and at the same time unlocking holiday travel to bring families in to our high streets, leisure centres, museums and great days out.

“I am pleased local transport operators are working closely with me on this latest step extending the Kids Go Free offer, and while there is undoubtedly more to do to reduce travel costs and continue to improve public transport for everyone, this is an important start.”

A joint statement by North East bus operators, said: “We’re proud to be part of this initiative which will help out parents and carers who want to take children out over half term.

“There are some great places to visit locally, but we know days out can be expensive, so this scheme is a great idea to help cut the costs.

“It’s great to come together as bus operators who serve the people of the North East and be part once again of a scheme which was successful in the summer at helping out all those who wanted to get around the region in a way that’s affordable.”

Cathy Massarella, managing director of Nexus, said: “Kids go free has been a real success story on both Metro and the Shields Ferry. It’s great to see that being rolled out on the bus network once again this half term. It’s a fantastic offer that makes public transport more affordable for families in our region.”

Kids Go Free means that parents can take up to three children aged 11 and under on any bus in Tyne and Wear, Northumberland and Durham for free with a valid ticket or concessionary pass.

Ms McGuinness said, combined with a permanent Kids Go Free promise across the Tyne and Wear Metro and Shields Ferry, and some previous bus operator promotions, families can now travel on virtually all public transport across the region during school holidays in an affordable and sustainable way.

It is hoped the promotion will remove the burden of extra transport costs for families during the school holidays – including for many on low incomes.

The Kids Go Free promotion will now run across the vast majority of North East bus services including Arriva, Go North East and Stagecoach routes from October 26 until November 3, only during the Half Term holiday.

Dates for remaining school holidays for the 2024/25 term will be confirmed at a later date.

Metro and Shields Ferry allow up to three children aged 11 and under to travel for free (with a paying adult) all year round.

For more information and T&Cs visit www.northeast-ca.gov.uk/kidsgofree